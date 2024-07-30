Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2011 "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" with mark MW AWB. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins Auction Hermsdorf (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2011 "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
