Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2011 "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" with mark MW AWB. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Coins Auction Hermsdorf - July 25, 2024
Seller Coins Auction Hermsdorf
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
529 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 2011 MW AWB "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2011 "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

