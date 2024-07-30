Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2009 "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" with mark MW KK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2080 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2009 "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2009 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search