Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2009 "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" with mark MW KK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2080 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2009 "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
