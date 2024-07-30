100 Zlotych 2009 MW KK "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2009 "100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service" with mark MW KK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2080 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)