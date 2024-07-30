Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,300

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2003 "Casimir IV Jagiellon" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

