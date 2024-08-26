Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 2003
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR 150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 11
200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET 25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 29
Silver commemorative coins
10 Zlotych 2003 MW RK 10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 28
10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR 150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 30
Brass commemorative coins
