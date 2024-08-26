Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2003

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Groszy 2003 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2003 MW
20 Groszy 2003 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Groszy 2003 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2003 MW
10 Groszy 2003 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Groszy 2003 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 2003 MW
5 Groszy 2003 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2003 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 2003 MW
2 Grosze 2003 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 2003 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 2003 MW
1 Grosz 2003 MW
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 1

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR 150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR 150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR 150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET 25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET 25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET 25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Ladislas III of Varna
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Ladislas III of Varna
100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Ladislas III of Varna
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW 750 years of Poznan
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW 750 years of Poznan
100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW 750 years of Poznan
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Casimir IV Jagiellon
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Casimir IV Jagiellon
100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Casimir IV Jagiellon
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Stanislaw I Leszczynski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Stanislaw I Leszczynski
100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Stanislaw I Leszczynski
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 23

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET European eel
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET European eel
20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET European eel
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW Wet Monday
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW Wet Monday
20 Zlotych 2003 MW Wet Monday
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET 25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET 25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET 25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Jacek Malczewski
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Jacek Malczewski
20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Jacek Malczewski
Average price 25 $
Sales
1 43
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW RK 10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW RK 10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
10 Zlotych 2003 MW RK 10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW AN General Stanislaw Maczek
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW AN General Stanislaw Maczek
10 Zlotych 2003 MW AN General Stanislaw Maczek
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR 150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR 150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR 150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Stanislaw I Leszczynski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Stanislaw I Leszczynski
10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Stanislaw I Leszczynski Bust portrait
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Stanislaw I Leszczynski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Stanislaw I Leszczynski
10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET Stanislaw I Leszczynski Half-length portrait
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW 750 years of Poznan
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW 750 years of Poznan
10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW 750 years of Poznan
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 33

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET European eel
Reverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET European eel
2 Zlote 2003 MW ET European eel
Average price 9 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW RK 10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
Reverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW RK 10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
2 Zlote 2003 MW RK 10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW UW 750 years of Poznan
Reverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW UW 750 years of Poznan
2 Zlote 2003 MW UW 750 years of Poznan
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW Wet Monday
Reverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW Wet Monday
2 Zlote 2003 MW Wet Monday
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW NR 150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
Reverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW NR 150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
2 Zlote 2003 MW NR 150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW AN General Stanislaw Maczek
Reverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW AN General Stanislaw Maczek
2 Zlote 2003 MW AN General Stanislaw Maczek
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET 25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Reverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET 25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
2 Zlote 2003 MW ET 25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Average price 8 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET Stanislaw I Leszczynski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET Stanislaw I Leszczynski
2 Zlote 2003 MW ET Stanislaw I Leszczynski
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET Jacek Malczewski
Reverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET Jacek Malczewski
2 Zlote 2003 MW ET Jacek Malczewski
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 1

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Groszy 2003 Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 2003 Pattern
10 Groszy 2003 Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Grosze 2003 Pattern
Reverse 2 Grosze 2003 Pattern
2 Grosze 2003 Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
