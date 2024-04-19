Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 83,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2003 "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74639 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 170. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2003 "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

