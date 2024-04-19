20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2003 "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74639 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 170. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (32) UNC (15) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) PF69 (3) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2) PCG (1) GCN (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (3)

HERVERA (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Niemczyk (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Russiancoin (6)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (4)

Teutoburger (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WCN (14)

Wójcicki (7)