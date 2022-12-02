Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
