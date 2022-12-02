Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 43,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2003 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search