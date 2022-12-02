10 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.

