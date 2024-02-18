Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "European eel" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "European eel" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "European eel" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 450,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "European eel" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place May 23, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 28 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Coinhouse - October 29, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2003 "European eel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
