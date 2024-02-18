2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "European eel" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "European eel" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place May 23, 2020.

Сondition UNC (7) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)