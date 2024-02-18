Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "European eel" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "European eel" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place May 23, 2020.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2003 "European eel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
