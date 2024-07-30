Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,900

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2003 "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - June 23, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - June 23, 2018
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date June 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Bereska - April 7, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Bereska - April 7, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date April 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2003 "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2003 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search