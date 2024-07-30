200 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2003 "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

