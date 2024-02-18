2 Zlote 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 30. Bidding took place March 23, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1)