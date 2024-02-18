Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 600,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 30. Bidding took place March 23, 2024.

  • Frühwald (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

