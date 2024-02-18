Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 30. Bidding took place March 23, 2024.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
