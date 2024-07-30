Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360477 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

