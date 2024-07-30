Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2003 MW NR "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2003
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2003 "150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 360477 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
