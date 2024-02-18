Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "Jacek Malczewski" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2003 "Jacek Malczewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search