Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2003 MW RK "10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place September 8, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2003 "10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search