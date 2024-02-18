2 Zlote 2003 MW RK "10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place September 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)