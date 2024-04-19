Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 44,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2003 "Wet Monday" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place March 23, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2003 "Wet Monday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

