Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2003 MW "Wet Monday" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2003 "Wet Monday" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place March 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numis Poland (5)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (13)
- Wójcicki (11)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2003 "Wet Monday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search