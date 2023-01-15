Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2003 MW AN "General Stanislaw Maczek" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 44,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2003
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2003 "General Stanislaw Maczek" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63559 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (12)
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WCN (11)
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2003 "General Stanislaw Maczek", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search