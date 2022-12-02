Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2003 MW RK "10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 47,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2003
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2003 "10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.
