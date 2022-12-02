10 Zlotych 2003 MW RK "10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2003 "10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

