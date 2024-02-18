2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW ET. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85132 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 2, 2021.

