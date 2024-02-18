Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW ET. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85132 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 2, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 36 CZK
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2003 "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

