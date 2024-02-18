Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2003 MW ET "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "25th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW ET. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85132 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 2, 2021.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 36 CZK
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
