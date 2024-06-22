Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,8467 oz) 26,3347 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2003 "European eel" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,150. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "European eel" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2003 "European eel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

