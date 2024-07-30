Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2003
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2003 "Ladislas III of Varna" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 698 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2003 "Ladislas III of Varna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
