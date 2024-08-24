1 Grosz 2003 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2003 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1101 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

