10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2003 "750 years of Poznan" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387443 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

