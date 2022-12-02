Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 39,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2003
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2003 "750 years of Poznan" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387443 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2003 "750 years of Poznan", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
