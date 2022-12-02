Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 39,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2003 "750 years of Poznan" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387443 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2003 "750 years of Poznan", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

