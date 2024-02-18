2 Zlote 2003 MW AN "General Stanislaw Maczek" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "General Stanislaw Maczek" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Srebrna Uncja auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place February 23, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1)