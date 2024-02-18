Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2003 MW AN "General Stanislaw Maczek" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "General Stanislaw Maczek" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Srebrna Uncja auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place February 23, 2024.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2003 "General Stanislaw Maczek", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
