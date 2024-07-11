20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2003 "Jacek Malczewski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

