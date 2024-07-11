Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Vcoins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 64,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2003 "Jacek Malczewski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Russiancoin (15)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 20 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Jacek Malczewski" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2003 "Jacek Malczewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2003 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search