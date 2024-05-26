Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Stanislaw I Leszczynski". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Bust portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Stanislaw I Leszczynski" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Stanislaw I Leszczynski" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 45,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2003 "Stanislaw I Leszczynski" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3352 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Stanislaw I Leszczynski" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Stanislaw I Leszczynski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Stanislaw I Leszczynski" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Stanislaw I Leszczynski" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Stanislaw I Leszczynski" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Stanislaw I Leszczynski" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Stanislaw I Leszczynski" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Stanislaw I Leszczynski" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2003 "Stanislaw I Leszczynski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

