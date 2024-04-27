Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2003 MW ET "Stanislaw I Leszczynski". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Half-length portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 40,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2003
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2003 "Stanislaw I Leszczynski" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
