Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 2003. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 2003
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
