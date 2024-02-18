Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "750 years of Poznan" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375291 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 165. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2003 "750 years of Poznan", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
