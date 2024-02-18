2 Zlote 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2003 "750 years of Poznan" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375291 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 165. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)