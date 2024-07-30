Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2003
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2003 "750 years of Poznan" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1132 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2003 "750 years of Poznan", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
