Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2003
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2003 "750 years of Poznan" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1132 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2003 MW UW "750 years of Poznan" at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2003 "750 years of Poznan", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

