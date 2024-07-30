100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.

