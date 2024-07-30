Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.

Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 481 EUR
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction WAG - December 28, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 28, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Poland 100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

