Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 481 EUR
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
