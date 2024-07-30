Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,400
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2004
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2004 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
