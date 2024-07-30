Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 7,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1999 "John Paul II" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition PROOF,
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1999 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
