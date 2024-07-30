Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 7,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1999 "John Paul II" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition PROOF,
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - November 23, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - November 23, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 23, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1999 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

