100 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1999 "John Paul II" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

