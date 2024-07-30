Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2001 "John III Sobieski" with mark MV ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2001 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

