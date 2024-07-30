100 Zlotych 2001 MV ET "John III Sobieski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2001 "John III Sobieski" with mark MV ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (7) Condition (slab) PF70 (6) PF69 (4) ULTRA CAMEO (9) Service NGC (9) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Frühwald (2)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (6)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (7)

Wójcicki (1)