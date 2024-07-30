Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2020 "10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2020 "10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2020 "10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: NBP

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 1,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2020
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2020 "10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy". This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388788 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
577 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
569 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2020 "10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2020 "10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

