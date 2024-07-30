Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2020 "10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2020 "10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy". This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388788 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
577 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
569 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2020 "10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
