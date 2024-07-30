Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2001 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,9 g
- Pure gold (0,2575 oz) 8,01 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2001
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2001 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW SW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1344 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
