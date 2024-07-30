100 Zlotych 2001 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2001 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW SW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1344 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF70 (3) PF69 (2) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (5) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Felzmann (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (5)