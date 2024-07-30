Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2007 MW ET "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2007
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2007 "75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 370 USD
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 1750 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
