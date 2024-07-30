100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2001 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF70 (4) PF69 (4) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (7) Service NGC (9)