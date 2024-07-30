Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2001 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Bereska - April 7, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Bereska - April 7, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date April 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2001 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2001 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

