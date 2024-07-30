Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
827 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2008 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search