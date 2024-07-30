Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2008
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Stack's (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
827 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
