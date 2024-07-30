200 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

