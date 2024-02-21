Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN "40th Anniversary - March 1968" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN "40th Anniversary - March 1968" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN "40th Anniversary - March 1968" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 118,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "40th Anniversary - March 1968" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62556 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (15)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN "40th Anniversary - March 1968" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN "40th Anniversary - March 1968" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN "40th Anniversary - March 1968" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN "40th Anniversary - March 1968" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN "40th Anniversary - March 1968" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN "40th Anniversary - March 1968" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "40th Anniversary - March 1968", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Search