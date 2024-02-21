10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN "40th Anniversary - March 1968" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "40th Anniversary - March 1968" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62556 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.

