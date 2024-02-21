Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2008 MW AN "40th Anniversary - March 1968" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "40th Anniversary - March 1968" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62556 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "40th Anniversary - March 1968", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
