Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" with mark MW EO. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 140. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 140 RUB
Poland 2 Zlote 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

