Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" with mark MW EO. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 140. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search