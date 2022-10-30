10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008". Gilded ball (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" with mark MW RK. Gilded ball. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353938 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

