Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008". Gilded ball (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Gilded ball

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" Gilded ball - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" Gilded ball - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,4282 oz) 13,32 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 140,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" with mark MW RK. Gilded ball. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353938 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

