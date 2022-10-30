Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008". Gilded ball (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Gilded ball
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" with mark MW RK. Gilded ball. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353938 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 150. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
