20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2008 "Kazimierz Dolny" with mark EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 185. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (48) UNC (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCG (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis Poland (2)

RedSquare (1)

Russiancoin (28)

Srebrna Uncja (1)

Stare Monety (2)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (10)