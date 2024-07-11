Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2008 "Kazimierz Dolny" with mark EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 185. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russiancoin (28)
- Srebrna Uncja (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (10)
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2008 "Kazimierz Dolny", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search