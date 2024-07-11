Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 125,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2008 "Kazimierz Dolny" with mark EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 185. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Srebrna Uncja - May 10, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Srebrna Uncja - May 10, 2024
Seller Srebrna Uncja
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 EO "Kazimierz Dolny" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2008 "Kazimierz Dolny", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

