200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 12,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2008
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2008 "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3527 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
797 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date March 31, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
