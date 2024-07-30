200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2008 "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3527 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (3) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (5)