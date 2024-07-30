Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 12,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2008 "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3527 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
797 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
724 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Frühwald - March 31, 2012
Seller Frühwald
Date March 31, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2010
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2010
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2008 "65th Anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

