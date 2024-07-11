Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 110,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2008
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3592 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
