Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 110,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3592 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (15)
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2008 MW EO "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

