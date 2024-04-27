Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Strefa kolekcjonera monety-gdynia-pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 99,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "Bronislaw Pilsudski" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "Bronislaw Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search