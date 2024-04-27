Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Mintage PROOF 99,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2008
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "Bronislaw Pilsudski" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
