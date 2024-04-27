10 Zlotych 2008 MW NR "Bronislaw Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "Bronislaw Pilsudski" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

