Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
