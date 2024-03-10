10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (6) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (1)

Heritage (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Katz (1)

MUNZE (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Stare Monety (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WCN (6)

Wójcicki (1)