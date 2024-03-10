Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 135,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 60. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WCN (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction MUNZE - October 21, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service" at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "450 Years of the Polish Postal Service", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

