Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 107,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place February 18, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Nomisma - November 29, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 29, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

