10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place February 18, 2023.

