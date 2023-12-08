Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 126,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF70 PGM
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction MUNZE - October 21, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

