Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 3650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2008 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search