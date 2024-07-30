Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2008 MW RK "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2008
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 3650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search