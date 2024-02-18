Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

