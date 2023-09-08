10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008". Hole (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" with mark MW UW. Hole. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place July 7, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (5) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) Service NGC (1)