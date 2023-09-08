Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008". Hole (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Hole

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" Hole - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" Hole - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 150,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" with mark MW UW. Hole. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place July 7, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

