Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2008 MW UW "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008". Hole (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Hole
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008" with mark MW UW. Hole. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place July 7, 2020.
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2008 "XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
