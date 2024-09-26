Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 2008 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Groszy 2008 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Groszy 2008 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,22 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 91,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2008 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367335 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 2008 MW at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 2008 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

