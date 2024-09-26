20 Groszy 2008 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2008 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367335 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)